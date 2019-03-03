Record-breaking temps, scattered snow to end weekend: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- A Pinpoint Weather Alert will continue through Sunday and Monday morning with frigid temperatures and scattered snow showers.

Temperatures will only make it into the teens on Sunday afternoon, expecting to break records in numerous cities across the Front Range.

Expect a mostly cloudy day, with another shot at some isolated snow showers during the early afternoon. Accumulation of less than 2 inches is expected, with some neighborhoods staying dry.

In the mountains, winter storm warnings remain in effect through Monday morning as heavy snow and dangerous driving conditions continue. Expect a grand total of 2 to 3 feet across the high country.

Clouds will briefly start to clear overnight, allowing temperatures to drop.

Expect morning lows below zero, with wind chills anywhere from minus 10 to minus 20 across the Front Range.

A wind chill advisory is in place until 9 am. Sunday. In these conditions, you can feel the first sign of frostbite within 30 minutes of being outdoors.

Temperatures will remain cool through the afternoon, only making it into the low 20s by Monday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.

It will stay in the 30s and 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday under a mix of sun and clouds. The next chance for some scattered showers will arrive on Thursday, with dry and warmer weather ahead for Friday.

