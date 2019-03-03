Record-breaking cold with slick road conditions: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the snowfall continues to move out, cold temperatures and slick roads will become the main impacts. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Monday.

Overnight lows will drop to -4 degrees in Denver to start off the day.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in place through 9 a.m. Monday with wind chill values down to -30 degrees possible.

In temperatures this cold, it only takes 30 minutes for exposed skin to develop frostbite.

Side streets will still be snow-packed and icy for the Monday morning drive.

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the Front Range and eastern plains tonight! Wind chill temps will be a low as -30°! Wear extra layers if you need to be outside! #cowx pic.twitter.com/F9aJnohKxd — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) March 4, 2019

High temperatures will reach 20 degrees in Denver Monday afternoon with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions.

Temperatures will gradually warm the next few days reaching the 50s again by Thursday.

Isolated shower chances are possible Wednesday through Saturday with no big storms on the horizon for Denver over the next week.

