Man dies in after-hours snowboarding accident on Aspen Mountain

ASPEN, Colo. — A 30-year-old Aspen man died in an after-hours snowboarding accident early Sunday morning, Aspen Mountain Ski Resort said.

About 1:30 a.m., a man reported that a friend was unresponsive from an accident about 200 yards uphill of Lift 1A base and had injuries to his head.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office responded along with the Aspen Police Department, Aspen Fire and Aspen Ambulance.

The man had hiked onto the closed ski area with his friend, descended a ski run and hit a stationary object, the resort said.

Life-saving measures were started by crews, but they were unsuccessful.

The name of the man was not released pending notification of next of kin.