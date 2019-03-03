Home tagged with racist graffiti in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Denver home has been tagged with racist graffiti and the victim believes this crime stems from an ongoing parking dispute with his neighbor.

“He tried to prepare me, he said take a deep breath before you see this,” Devin Meade said.

But nothing could prepare Meade for this blatant racist vandalism. Scrawled on the front of her and her husband’s home, and on several boards, is an expletive followed by the “n" word. The suspect also drew a cartoon image of a lynching.

“You put a noose right above where I sit, you walked right up to my house, comfortably, and did all of this? You can’t do this in five minutes,” Ken Jenkins said.

Ken and his wife believe their neighbor is behind this crime. They say it all started over a parking space disagreement – when they parked in front of her home on Fillmore Street last summer.

“It’s a public street,” Jenkins said.

“I’ve been to court three times with her. We’ve tried to get restraining orders and they keep throwing them out,” Meade said. “There’s been a couple altercations as far as verbal altercations, but we haven’t retaliated against them. We have two young children who live here.”

Denver police officers are investigating this as a bias motivated crime. FOX31 was there on Sunday evening as investigators went inside the home of the neighbor who Jenkins says is allegedly behind the vandalism. We too tried talking with the woman as she walked outside and held up her phone.

FOX31: “We’d like to give you a chance to talk – the neighbors are saying a lot of things. You deserve a chance. We want to hear your side.”

But the woman refused and rushed back into the home.

Meanwhile there is a silver lining. Meade and Jenkins have received many offers from the community to help clean up the graffiti.

“It’s been every color that has come here and shown support,” Meade said.

But the couple said they don’t want the racist slurs covered up so quickly, instead Meade and Jenkins said they want to spark a conversation about what they say is still an underlying problem in our society.

“I want everybody to hear about it, not because I’m trying to kick up racial tension in the city, no. Just people need to understand this stuff goes on and change their ways. Be human,” Jenkins said.

If you have any information about the vandalism call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.