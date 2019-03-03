Brothers turn sibling jealousy into $10K donation to Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. – Patients at Children’s Hospital of Colorado will have a lot more to keep them occupied during hospital stays thanks to a generous donation from two young brothers.

Sunday afternoon, fourth grader Quintin Lovato and third grader Kenyon Lovato pulled four filled wagons through the lobby and into the volunteer office, where there is a library full of books and movies for patients to check out during their stay.

“Holy moly I don’t know where we’re going to put them all,” weekend volunteer coordinator Netta Hares said when she saw the wagons.

The wagons were filled with five Xbox consoles, 30 controllers, 300 games, dozens of interactive gaming figurines and several movies. In total, the lot is worth about $10,000.

“Nobody donates Xbox stuff, games and the controllers,” Hares said. “We haven’t had a donation like that so it did, it made me tear up.”

Quintin and Kenyon started collecting the gaming systems and accessories in January, after Quintin had to stay at Children’s for four days.

“I come stay here for my epilepsy,” Quintin said.

He says the best part of staying in the hospital is that he gets to play Xbox. Children’s Hospital has a console in every room. They don’t have enough controllers for every room though. Patients have to check them out through the hospital’s library and each patient is limited to one controller.

“It’s not too much fun because whenever I play, I have no one to play with,” Quintin said.

While Quintin was bored playing the games alone, his brother Kenyon says he was jealous that he didn’t get to play too.

“I thought it was unfair that my brother got to spend a lot of time on video games when he’s here for an overnight test,” Kenyon said.

The sibling jealousy sparked an idea for a positive change.

“I wanted to collect a whole bunch of games and stuff so then a lot of the siblings could play with their brother or sister,” Kenyon said.

“You’re only allowed to check out one game and one remote so I wanted to change it so you could check out more than that,” Quintin said.

Quintin is no stranger to changing the rules. In 2018, he lobbied successfully state lawmakers to pass Quintin’s Amendment. The new law allows school staff to administer cannabis oil to students who need it during the school day.

The boys’ parents say they are proud of the work Quintin and Kenyon have done to improve the lives of other children.

“A lot of attention goes into the diagnosed child and that means by default the healthy children sometimes get left in the dark, so any time you can find something to involved the undiagnosed children, it’s huge,” Hannah Lovato said.