Avalanche captured on video: Plume of snow covers cars on I-70

Posted 4:13 pm, March 3, 2019, by , Updated at 05:57PM, March 3, 2019

FRISCO, Colo. -- An avalanche rolling through Ten Mile Canyon at Interstate 70 was captured on camera Sunday.

A plume of snow can be seen covering the highway between Frisco and Copper Mountain.

"It was not a controlled slide. It was a natural avalanche," a spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

CDOT said not enough snow made it onto the roadway to impact any drivers.

Jacob Easton recorded the video about two miles before Copper Mountain.

Several avalanche warnings have been issued in Colorado following heavy snow this weekend.

Crews have been doing avalanche control work near highways in the mountains on Sunday.

