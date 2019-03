× Avalanche closes I-70 near Copper Mountain

FRISCO, Colo. — An avalanche has closed Interstate 70 in the mountains.

No one was injured and no cars are trapped, Colorado State Patrol says.

I-70 eastbound is closed at Vail. I-70 westbound is closed at Frisco.

An earlier, separate avalanche in the same area was captured on video.

This is a breaking story. Check back soon for more updates.

#BREAKING I-70 CLOSED between Frisco and Copper Mountain due to AVALANCHE. Reports of parties trapped in avalanche at MP 197. #COtraffic @CSP_News pic.twitter.com/1mBPjEWIip — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) March 4, 2019