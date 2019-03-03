At least a dozen tornadoes have touched down in Alabama and Georgia

At least a dozen tornadoes touched down in Alabama and Georgia on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

At least two people have been confirmed dead, Lee County, Alabama, Coroner Bill Harris said Sunday evening, adding that he expects that number to climb.

It appeared Sunday evening that two tornadoes hit Lee County back-to-back within the span of one hour, CNN Meteorologist Gene Norman said.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones told CNN affiliate WRBL a “number of fatalities” and multiple injuries had been reported due to a tornado near Beauregard.

Footage livestreamed on WRBL’s Facebook page showed trees destroyed by the powerful winds and debris from leveled homes piled up on the side of the road.

“We are trying to see if we can locate any injured people,” Jones said. “We’ve accounted for a lot of people.”

Multiple homes suffered significant damage, Jones said, and multiple agencies are working to assist in the search for injured people inside residences.

Several injured people were transported to a hospital, he said.

Norman said that according to the National Weather Service, an airport in Eufaula, Alabama, along the Alabama-Georgia border was destroyed, along with a fire station.

Selma, Alabama, where crowds had gathered to mark the anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” the 1965 civil rights march incident, suffered thunderstorms, Norman said, but no tornadoes.

The first tornado watches were issued around noon, but were expected to remain in place for parts of Georgia and South Carolina through 11 p.m. ET Sunday, Norman said.

The tornadoes are part of the same system that is expected to bring winter weather to much of the Eastern United States this week, Norman said.