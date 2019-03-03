× Arrest made in fatal officer-involved shooting at Park Meadows mall

LONE TREE, Colo. — An arrest has been made in connection to the fatal officer-involved shooting at park Meadows mall last week, the Lone Tree Police Department said Sunday.

About 3 a.m., police arrested 27-year-old Mercedes Cruz at a Littleton hotel. Police believe Cruz is the second suspect in the shooting.

About 8:20 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a reported theft outside a Macy’s store at the mall.

When officers tried apprehending the suspects, 34-year-old Kenneth Sisneros pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the officers.

Officers returned fire, killing Sisneros. The second suspect, believed to be Cruz, fled on foot.

Cruz was booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery and possession of methamphetamine.