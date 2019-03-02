× Weekend storm brings heavy snow, frigid temps: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

A Pinpoint Weather Alert day is in effect for both Saturday and Sunday as a strong winter storm brings heavy snow and frigid temperatures to the state.

Expect scattered snow showers along the northern Front Range, with mainly dry conditions in the Denver area during our morning hours. Snow will pick up in intensity across the entire Denver area this afternoon, heavy at times this evening. This will continue into the overnight hours, winding down by Sunday morning. Similar to the past storms, strong bands of heavy snow will set up across the metro area. Right now, we are forecasting 4 to 8″ for the Denver metro area, with higher totals where those bands set up.

Meanwhile, non-stop, heavy snow will continue in the mountains straight through the weekend and into the upcoming work week. Winter Storm Warnings remain in place as totals could get as high as 12 to 24 inches. Wind will be strong in the high country through the weekend, with gusts up to 45 miles per hour possible, creating white out conditions.

Temperatures will make it into the 30s early on Saturday, but only make it into the teens as highs by Sunday afternoon. Snow will clear out by Sunday night, leaving temperatures to drop to the single digits and below zero by Monday morning.

We’ll stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds to start the work week, but it will take a while for temps to rebound. Expect highs in the 20s for Monday, getting back into the 40s by Wednesday.

