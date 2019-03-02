× Police need help identifying female suspect in Park Meadows officer-involved shooting

LONE TREE, Colo. – Police need the public’s help in identifying the second suspect in the officer-involved shooting last outside the Macy’s at Park Meadows last Thursday.

She is believed to be a white or Hispanic woman, the Lone Tree Police Department said. She fled on foot and has not been arrested at this time.

Around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday Lone Tree police responded to a theft at Macy’s at Park Meadows. When officers attempted to arrest the suspects, police said there was a short foot chase.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Kenneth Joseph Sisneros, produced a handgun.

The pursuing officers fired shots at the Sisneros, who was struck and died at the scene.

If you have information related to the identity of the woman, you are asked to call LTPD investigators John Hastings or Shannon Jones at 303-799-0533.