Larimer County Sheriff: Man in custody after hit-and-run, barricade situation

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody following a hit-and-run and barricade situation Friday evening.

About 5 p.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office received a report of a suicidal male who had left the 2900 block of North County Road 29 in Loveland.

“The male had pulled over on the side of the road and spoke to two neighbors, and was reported at that time to have a dog in the vehicle and be armed with a shotgun,” the sheriff’s office said via Facebook.

Deputies then began getting reports of a reckless driver near Horsetooth Reservoir. When deputies located the vehicle, they turned on their lights and attempted to pull the driver over, but he fled.

Sheriff’s deputies discovered the driver had crashed into another vehicle at West Mulberry Street and South Taft Hill Road in Fort Collins. The driver then barricaded himself in his vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was examined by medical personnel and released at the scene.

The sheriff’s office deployed an armored vehicle to the scene. The suspect refused to get out of his vehicle or follow commands.

“After eventually climbing out the window of his vehicle, the suspect continued to disobey orders. The suspect was struck with a foam baton fired from a 40mm launcher, and taken into custody without further incident,” the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was identified as Alexander Brendel, 29, from the Fort Collins area. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment for intoxication and being struck with the baton.

When Brendel is released, he will be taken to the Larimer County Jail on a number of charges, including two felonies: vehicular eluding and second-degree assault on a peace officer.

The intersection of Mulberry and Taft Hill was closed for about two hours during the incident and afterwards for the investigation, which is being handled by Fort Collins police.