Heaviest snow will fall tonight with big impact to roads expected; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Snowfall is moving into the Front Range this afternoon and will become heavier this evening. With temperatures well below freezing already, road conditions will quickly deteriorate. It will be best to stay inside tonight if you don't need to be out on the roads.

Here's a look at some of the totals we have seen as of 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon:

Here's a look at snowfall totals so far... it is beginning to move into Denver! #cowx pic.twitter.com/ZQK6EVd0OE — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) March 2, 2019

Snowfall will be heaviest in Metro Denver from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. tonight and is expected to get lighter after midnight. Temperatures will fall to the single digits Sunday morning.

There will be some flurries and light snow showers on and off through the day on Sunday. High temperatures will only make it to the teens on Sunday afternoon.

Snowfall totals from now through Sunday night will range from 4-8" for most of Metro Denver but will be closer to 6-12" on the west and south sides of town (foothills and Palmer Divide). Some of the central mountains will see over a foot of snowfall. The northern Front Range and eastern plains will see an additional 3-6" on top of what they have already seen. This will be a banded snowfall event meaning that areas under the heavy bands of snow will see the highest totals.

Snowfall will clear by early Monday morning. Roads are still expected to be slick so allow extra time to get to where you need to be. Highs will only reach the 20s that afternoon.

Drier and warmer weather move in on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will reach the 50s again by Thursday with a 20 percent chance for evening rain showers.

