× Fire & Ice Podcast Episode 1: Paradise Lost – California’s Deadliest Wildfire

The Camp Fire of November 2018 was the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history to date. It killed 86 people, destroyed thousands of buildings, and nearly razed the entire town of Paradise.

In this first episode of FIRE & ICE, we hear from firefighters who came face to face with this inferno and how they helped those in danger. We also learn about some of the key issues that led to a fire of this magnitude, including poor forest management and climate change.

Free Download: iTunes | Stitcher

Subscribe to the Fire & Ice Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | Google Play | Spotify | Link | RSS

About Fire & Ice:

America’s West is under assault – from Mother Nature. The number of large, destructive wildfires continues to climb. Unusual weather patterns are arising for the first time in decades. Shorter winters, shrinking snow pack and human water demand are leading to historically low reservoir levels. Weather anomalies are becoming the norm. The reasons why the climate is changing is an ongoing debate. In this ‘Fire and Ice’ podcast, however, journalists across four western states go beyond the partisan politics and explore the real-time impacts of these changing weather patterns: a ‘Game of Thrones’ involving human activity and forces of nature.