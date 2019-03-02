Congested traffic doesn’t deter skiers from hitting ski slopes for fresh powder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOVELAND, Colo. -- Wet and snowy conditions on Interstate 70 Saturday morning were only the tip of the snowstorm to come, but that doesn't mean that traffic was flowing.

Brake lights lined the roads from Denver to Loveland Ski Area, where many cars exited to take advantage of the snow on the slopes.

Snowboarder Daymion Singleton said the proximity of the ski area to Denver is one of the biggest selling points of Loveland, "You get tired in traffic and then it's like -there's a ski resort - let's hit it!"

As Coloradans anticipate the wallop expected to come overnight on Saturday, John Sellers, Director of Marketing at Loveland Ski Area said they've already had a successful winter.

"It's been a great season here in Loveland. We've had 281 inches of snow so far this season so it's above average so far this year and today we reported 11 new inches of snow," he said.

More snow is likely to hit the mountains and the Front Range this weekend.

You can keep up to date with our live blog which will be continually updated as the strong winter storm brings heavy snow and cold to much of Colorado.