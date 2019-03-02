× Capitol Hill post office reopens after water damage repairs

DENVER — The post office in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood reopened Saturday morning. It had been closed since September, when a leaky roof led to interior water damage. Extensive repairs had to be made to the ceiling and walls.

The post office, located at 1541 North Marion Street, will resume its regular weekday schedule of 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. starting Monday. It will also be open between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

“The Capitol Hill Post Office is a leased facility and we have worked with the building owner to ensure the quality completion of all repairs. We apologize for any inconvenience the temporary suspension of operations may have caused our customers,” said Denver Postmaster Lora McLucas.

The repairs were covered by the building’s owner, but the Postal Service did have to pay for supplies being moved back and forth.

“The length of repairs really resulted from having to have assessments from structural engineers and environmental engineers,” a Postal Service spokeswoman said.