9 units damaged in Leadville apartment building fire

LEADVILLE, Colo. — Nine units at a Leadville apartment building were damaged in a fire early Saturday morning.

According to the Lake County Office of Emergency Management, the fire was reported at the Eagles Nest Apartments at 3:40 a.m. The apartments are located near Mountain View Drive and Mount Lincoln Drive East.

By 4:06 a.m., firefighters had extinguished the fire.

One person was taken to St. Vincent Hospital for evaluation. No other injuries were reported.

An evacuation center has been established at the 6th Street Gym for the roughly 50 people who were evacuated. The Red Cross has volunteers at the gym assisting displaced residents.

Red Cross volunteers are providing an evacuation shelter at the 6th St Gym in #Leadville to those displaced by an #aptfire at the #Eagles Nest Apts on Mt Lincoln working hard to help those affected keep warm, safe and fed. #enstructurefire, #bettertogether, #endhomefires — CO & WY Red Cross (@COWYRedCross) March 2, 2019

Authorities did not say how many people were displaced.