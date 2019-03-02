Pinpoint Weather Alert Days this weekend: Heavy snow, cold hit Colorado

9 units damaged in Leadville apartment building fire

LEADVILLE, Colo. — Nine units at a Leadville apartment building were damaged in a fire early Saturday morning.

According to the Lake County Office of Emergency Management, the fire was reported at the Eagles Nest Apartments at 3:40 a.m. The apartments are located near Mountain View Drive and Mount Lincoln Drive East.

By 4:06 a.m., firefighters had extinguished the fire.

One person was taken to St. Vincent Hospital for evaluation. No other injuries were reported.

An evacuation center has been established at the 6th Street Gym for the roughly 50 people who were evacuated. The Red Cross has volunteers at the gym assisting displaced residents.

Authorities did not say how many people were displaced.

