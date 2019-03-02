× 24-year-old man reported missing after traveling to Breckenridge

BUENA VISTA, Colo. — Police in Buena Vista are searching for a man who went missing after telling friends and family that he was traveling to Breckenridge to go snowboarding last weekend.

Terrance Parks, 24, was last heard from on Monday and is described as 6 feet tall, 175 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Family told WXIN that Parks told them he was going snowboarding in the mountains and his mother said that there’s no reason why he would disappear. Parks moved to Colorado from Indiana last year.

Parks’ phone was last reported in Buena Vista, according to his mother. He drives a 2001 Bronze Buick LeSabre bearing Colorado License Plate SDO-455.

Police from multiple agencies in Colorado are working on the case. Anyone with information on Parks’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Duane Eaton at 303-435-4106 or Arvada Police Dispatch at 720-898-6900.

You can also contact the Buena Vista Police Department at (719) 395-8654.

Parks’ family has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family finance search efforts.