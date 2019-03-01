× Weekend winter storm impacting Colorado: Pinpoint Weather Alert Days

DENVER — Changes will move into the state throughout the day, with mountain snow showers all day. In Denver and the Front Range, we’ll stay dry for most of the day, with highs reaching the 40s and 50s.

Showers will be possible by the evening hours. We’ll likely see rain to start, transitioning over to snow by the late evening and overnight.

Accumulation looks to stay under an inch for the Front Range by Saturday morning. The heaviest snow will move into the Denver metro area by Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Because of this we have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for both days this weekend.

Isolated snow will stay around through Sunday afternoon, clearing overnight.

Totals look to range from 3 to 7 inches across the Denver metro and Front Range.

Expect totals ranging from 14-36 inches across the high country.

The other part of this system will be significantly cooler temperatures.

Highs will be in the 20s and 30s on Saturday, dropping into the teens on Sunday.

Monday will start off frigid, with temps in the single digits and below zero.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds as we start the work week, with highs slowly warming back into the mid-40s by Wednesday.

