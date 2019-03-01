× Vail firefighter struck by vehicle while helping at crash scene

VAIL, Colo. — At approximately 6:15 a.m. Friday, an off duty Vail fire lieutenant was struck by a moving vehicle on Interstate 70 when he stopped to help an earlier crash he encountered on his way to work.

A total of four people were transported to the hospital and the firefighter is listed in stable condition. The firefighter’s name has not been released to the public pending notification of his family.

“Too often we see accidents occur because motorists do not slow down during inclement weather,” said Fire Chief Mark Novak. “We are thankful our firefighter was not more seriously injured and we want to recognize his selfless actions in helping others.”

Eagle River Fire Protection District, Vail Fire and Emergency Services, Eagle County Paramedic Services, Colorado State Patrol and Vail Public Safety Communication Center all responded to the incident.