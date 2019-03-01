Heavy snow for mountains, Front Range this weekend: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Snow will continue to fall in the Colorado mountains tonight. The roads in the high country have already turned snow-packed in a lot of areas. So, if you're planning on driving into the mountains you'll need to allow plenty of extra time. Travel over the weekend will be difficult with up to 3 feet of snow expected.

We will have snow showers across the city this evening. Any accumulation from the showers will be light. A band of snow looks to develop late this evening just north of downtown and move north towards Fort Collins and Greeley. That band could produce a 1"-2" accumulation.

The best snow with accumulation arrives Saturday afternoon and lasts into early Sunday. There will be heavy bands of snow late Saturday evening until about midnight. Total accumulation by Sunday morning looks to range from 4"-7" across the metro. Roads will quickly turn slick and snow-covered. And, temperatures will reach freezing early on Saturday then steadily fall leaving us in the teens on Sunday.

