Suspected armed shoplifter fatally shot by police at Park Meadows identified

Posted 10:50 am, March 1, 2019, by

LONE TREE, Colo. — The armed suspect fatally shot by police in the parking lot of Park Meadows mall on Thursday night has been identified.

The Douglas County Coroner’s Office identified the suspect as Kenneth Joseph Sisneros, 34, of Westminster. An autopsy will take place on Friday afternoon.

A second suspect, believed to be a woman, fled on foot and remains at large.

The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday when Lone Tree police responded to a theft at Macy’s at Park Meadows. When officers attempted to arrest the suspects, police said there was a short foot chase.

During the chase, Sisneros showed a gun and officers fatally shot him at the scene.

The officers involved suffered minor injuries and have been placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lone Tree police at 303-799-0533.

