ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- Tri-County Health Department food inspectors site restaurants for repeat health code violations at locations in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties. Below, we feature Tri-County's most-fined locations in 2018.

Los Arcos Express

Inspectors cited the Federal Heights location for $1,750 in repeat violations.

Health department pictures show a variety of food being held at the wrong temperature. The photographs show the food items were thrown in a dumpster and destroyed with bleach.

Other pictures show:

Ground beef cooling on the counter

Refrigerator marked out of service

Employee drinks sitting over customer food

Health department inspections show the restaurant did not have violations when a food expert inspected the restaurant in October, November and December 2018.

Los Arcos Express on 92nd Avenue did not respond to our messages, so we stopped by for a look. FOX31’s Erika Gonzalez asked an employee to speak with the manager, but the employee told us the manager was not there.

The repeat offender on our Report Card paid the fine.

Pacific Ocean Marketplace

The fish market on East Mississippi Avenue is the third-most fined location by Tri-County Health Department.

The repeat offender on our Report Card paid a $1,500 fine. Pacific Ocean Market inspectors took pictures of the issues last year, including:

Dead mouse found on a trap

Rodent droppings on bags of flour and boxes of food

Cockroaches

Raw food stored over ready-to-eat food

The Problem Solvers received the following comment, in part, from Pacific Ocean:

“...We have proactively invested time and energy through the past several months to train staff in basic food handling procedures, certify our Department managers as Certified Food Protection Managers…(and) engaged with a professional food safety consultant that provided a series of food safety audits to help us identify the best way to approach food safety in each of our very diverse departments…”

Inspectors were at the market on Jan. 17,2019 and found two food-borne illness risk issues, which were corrected.

Toss Asian Café

The café on Park Street in Castle Rock paid $1,000 in fines for repeat violations. The Problem Solvers featured this location two years ago when inspectors shut them down for repeat violations, including rodent droppings.

The restaurant did not respond to our messages, so we went in for a look. When asked what had been done to correct the problems, an employee did not answer and said her manager was not there.

An inspector cited Toss Asian Cafe in September for an unlabeled spray bottle. Health inspectors were at the location six times last year.

Dragon Wall, the restaurant fined the most by Tri-County, closed.

