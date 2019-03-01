Pinpoint Weather Alert Day this weekend: Snow and cold headed to the Front Range

Real life example – client injured in car crash

Every week, Colorado's Best Attorney Phil Harding, of Harding and Associates, empowers us with legal knowledge we can actually use. Phil's associate, Attorney Chris Parrish, joined us this morning with a real life example of a client who was injured in a car crash.

If you have any legal questions just submit your question on our Ask the Attorney page. Phil answers all questions personally and confidentially. If you'd like to reach Harding & Associates directly, all (303)762-9500, or visit them online at HLaw.org.

