× Police searching for man who punched driver during Westminster road rage incident

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police are searching for a man who allegedly got out of his truck and punched another driver during a road rage incident in Westminster last month.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the intersection of 114th Avenue and Huron Street when a man got out of his truck and punched the driver of a silver Ford in the face, the Westminster Police Department said.

The victim sustained several broken bones in the incident, police said.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-30s driving an older model red Dodge pickup truck with the word “DODGE” in white letters across the tailgate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westminster police at 303-658-4360 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.