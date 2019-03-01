Police searching for man who punched driver during Westminster road rage incident

Posted 6:44 am, March 1, 2019, by

Emergency police vehicle, light background. police lights

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police are searching for a man who allegedly got out of his truck and punched another driver during a road rage incident in Westminster last month.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the intersection of 114th Avenue and Huron Street when a man got out of his truck and punched the driver of a silver Ford in the face, the Westminster Police Department said.

The victim sustained several broken bones in the incident, police said.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-30s driving an older model red Dodge pickup truck with the word “DODGE” in white letters across the tailgate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westminster police at 303-658-4360 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.