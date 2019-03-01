Hickenlooper expected to announce Presidential run March 7 in downtown Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is expected to announce on March 7 he is running for President of the United States.

As first reported by the Colorado Sun, Hickenlooper’s campaign team has received a permit for an event in Denver’s Civic Center Park.

“Hickenlooper is going to announce he is running for President of the United States at this event,” Andy Boian, a Colorado political strategist who has informally advised Hickenlooper over the years, said on the record.

A second source confirmed Hickenlooper’s intentions to make the announcement near the venues that shaped his political career.

Denver’s Civic Center Park is between the City and County Building where Hickenlooper served as Mayor and the Colorado Capitol where Hickenlooper served two terms as Governor.

Officially no comment from Hickenlooper’s Campaign team on the expected announcement.