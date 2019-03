DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A felony charge for criminally negligent homicide has been dropped against the man accused of striking and killing a Colorado State Patrol trooper on Interstate 25 in 2016.

According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Douglas District Court Judge Shay Whitaker issued an order of sanctions Friday related to the case’s Feb. 15 mistrial. It was the case’s second mistrial.

CSP trooper Cody Donahue was killed after he was allegedly struck by Noe Gamez-Ruiz, who was driving a commercial vehicle northbound on Interstate 25 near Castle Rock in November 2016. Gamez-Ruiz was in the far-right lane when he struck Donahue, according to authorities.

Donahue was standing in the shoulder filling out a report for a crash he was assisting another trooper with when he was struck.

Gamez-Ruiz now faces two other charges: careless passing of an emergency vehicle resulting in death and careless driving resulting in death.