Autopsy: Evidence of drugs detected in body of child found dead in Denver storage unit

DENVER — Autopsy results revealed that a 7-year-old found dead in a storage unit in December had evidence of cocaine and methamphetamine in his liver.

Caden McWilliams was malnourished and had signs of abuse including injuries on his head and body, according to the coroner’s report.

The coroner could not determine the cause of death.

The report says he may have also suffered from dehydration, asphyxiation and hypothermia but those results could not be confirmed.

McWilliams mother, Elisha Pankey, 43, was charged with child abuse resulting in death and abuse of a corpse in connection to the death of her son and is due back in Denver County Court on April 2.

The body was found in a storage unit in the 5000 block of East Evans Avenue on Dec. 23. Pankey surrendered to the Denver Police Department.

Pankey remains in jail on a $250,000 bond.