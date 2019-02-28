Cold temperatures, snow headed to Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A big change back to cold and snow is on track for the weekend.

The first wave of snow hits the Colorado mountains Thursday night with several inches.

On Friday, snow will continue to fall in the high country. By the afternoon, light rain or snow showers are expected to move out across the Front Range, including metro Denver.

This looks to be light in the city with little to no accumulation expected. However, the northern Front Range from around Loveland to Fort Collins to Greeley could see a few inches of accumulation, especially in areas closer to the Wyoming border.

A stronger cold front slides south on Saturday afternoon, quickly dropping temperatures from the 30s to the teens and kicking up the wind.

It's behind this cold front that the best accumulating snow arrives across all of eastern Colorado, including metro Denver.

There will be periods of heavy snow late in the evening lasting into Sunday morning.

We are still working on the best forecast for snow totals, which we will share in the next 24 hours. However, at this point, it looks like most areas along the Front Range and in Denver will see totals between 3 to 7 inches.

Snow will continue to fall until late Sunday before ending from north to south. Light additional accumulation of an inch or two is possible with Sunday's snow.

Temperatures on Sunday will only be in the teens to about 20 degrees. There will also be single-digit wind chills, especially early on Sunday.

Additionally, with all the snow and bitter cold, the roads will be snow covered and slick. So plan for extra time for weekend travel. That's also true for mountain travel and those planning to ski this weekend.

