Driver crashes SUV into Aurora IHOP; 5 sent to hospital with minor injuries

Posted 12:38 pm, February 28, 2019, by , Updated at 12:59PM, February 28, 2019

AURORA, Colo. —  An SUV ran into an IHOP dining room on Mississippi Avenue near Interstate 225 on Thursday, the Aurora Police Department said.

Police report that at least four people are being treated for minor injuries and one for moderate injuries.

No drugs or alcohol use are suspected at this time, police say.

APD states that traffic should not be impacted because the crash happened inside the restaurant and not on the road.

FOX31 is working to get additional on this breaking story. Check back for updates.

Photo courtesy of Aurora Police Department

Photo courtesy of Aurora Police Department

