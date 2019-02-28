× There’s a talking gargoyle that is surprising visitors at DIA

DENVER — Denver International Airport turned 24 years old on Thursday and the airport says not only has it got wiser with age – they’ve also got a little weirder.

A talking gargoyle dropped by DIA to give travelers his two cents and surprise them with smiles and plenty of laughs.

DIA likes to embrace the conspiracy theories and engage passengers in a unique way, to make traveling a bit more fun for passengers.

The airport tells us that the gargoyle is a frequent traveler and will be back at DIA sometime soon!