Teenage girl attacked at Loveland park; police search for suspects

LOVELAND, Colo – A teenage girl is recovering after being viciously attacked at popular Loveland park.

The girl’s mother is desperate to find the person responsible.

“The guy, literally -- in one punch -- busted her nose,” Andrea Marsh said.

Mehaffey Park is typically filled with people doing skateboard tricks and dutiful dog owners, but on Tuesday afternoon, it became the scene of a brutal attack.

“When I first saw her in the hospital bed, her eye was swollen shut,” Marsh said.

14-year-old Asia Fanning was at the park with friends during her lunch hour from Thompson Valley High School. It was about 1 p.m. Marsh said the girls were painting their nails when a car pulled up they didn’t recognize.

“This kid jumped out of the car, called my daughter a few names and just attacked her,” Marsh said.

Asia was punched in the face and says she tried to turn to get away.

“She turned to grab her eye and the guy continually punched her in the back of the head,” Marsh said. “She said he was moving erratically and it looked like he was on something.”

Asia told FOX31 she had never seen her attacker before – or his friends. She has not been bullied at school.

“She’s always just minded her own business and she’s very shy,” Marsh said.

Asia is focusing on healing from the physical and emotional pain of the assault.

FOX31: “Does it still replay in your head?”

Asia: “Yeah.”

Now, her mother is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“My biggest fear is that they’ll do it to someone else. Someone else’s little child or loved one is going to seriously get hurt by this person.” Marsh said.

Loveland police are actively investigating. The suspects were seen driving a red car.