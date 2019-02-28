× Teen arrested for arson in 2018 Target store fire in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. — A teenager has been arrested in North Carolina on an arson charge related to a fire at a Target store in Longmont last year, the Longmont Police Department said Thursday.

Nathan Cordick, 19, was taken into custody by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

The arrest warrant shows Cordick was charged with criminal mischief of more than $1 million, first-degree arson and second-degree burglary and theft.

On June 18, officers and firefighters responded to the store at 551 S. Hover St. at 3:45 a.m. on a report of a fire.

Authorities found the fire was started in the southwest corner of the store and was intentionally set.

Although most of the fire was contained by the fire sprinkler system, firefighters quickly extinguished the remaining fire.