Officers involved in shooting at Park Meadows mall in Douglas County

LONE TREE, Colo. — Officers with the Lone Tree Police Department were involved in a shooting at Park Meadows mall Thursday night.

According to a spokesperson with the city of Lone Tree, about 8:30 p.m., a “shooting incident” occurred involving LTPD officers and a theft suspect. No officers were injured.

Lone Tree said there is no longer a threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation.

Staff at Arhaus furniture store at Park Meadows said the shooting happened in front of the shop.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.