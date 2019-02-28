Officers involved in shooting at Park Meadows mall in Douglas County

LONE TREE, Colo. — Officers with the Lone Tree Police Department were involved in a shooting at Park Meadows mall Thursday night.
According to a spokesperson with the city of Lone Tree, about 8:30 p.m., a “shooting incident” occurred involving LTPD officers and a theft suspect. No officers were injured.
Lone Tree said there is no longer a threat to the public.
The incident remains under investigation.
Staff at Arhaus furniture store at Park Meadows said the shooting happened in front of the shop.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.