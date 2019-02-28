× More people are going to work sick and spreading flu symptoms, doctors say

DENVER — Widespread flu has been reported in 48 states and doctors believe that people are still going to work and school spreading the virus.

According to the CDC, Colorado currently ranks as one of the high risk states for flu like activity with more than 2,000 hospitalizations and two deaths during this flu season.

Some doctors say we aren’t doing a good job protecting each other.

A recent survey of more than 1,000 full-time employees shows that 38 percent of people say they still head into the office even when they feel like they might be contagious.

When broken down by industry, hotel, food services and hospitality along with medical and health care are leading the way with the highest degree of people continuing to work while sick at 47 percent.

The CDC says there are three simple actions to fight the flu: