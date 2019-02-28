Lawmakers propose sweeping reforms to Colorado oil and gas industry

DENVER — On Thursday, state lawmakers proposed some of the most sweeping reforms to the oil and gas industry in Colorado history.

The proposed bill, which has not yet been released, would reform the Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission and give local governments the ability to create greater setbacks.

The bill aims to adjust the role of the COGCC by adding a commissioner with public health expertise, for example. It would also direct the COGCC to “create a certification process for oil and gas field workers.”

According to the bill’s supporters, its purpose is to protect the health and safety of Coloradans.

On Thursday, Democrats spoke alongside Erin Martinez in support of the bill. Martinez survived the Firestone explosion that killed two in 2017.

Colorado Rising, a group that worked on Proposition 112, said that it does not yet have a comment on the bill, as its language has not been released. However, its director of communications sent the following statement via email:

“We will maintain our position that we have no comment on this bill until we actually see the language. Oil and gas thrive on seemingly innocuous loophole that allows them to skirt the full effect of the law and regulations. We will be diligently reviewing the bill to ensure that it does afford the health, safety and welfare protections necessary for people and the environment,” said Anne Lee Foster.

Proposition 112 would have increased setbacks and therefore limited where oil and gas companies could drill in Colorado. The proposition was soundly defeated in the November 2018 election.