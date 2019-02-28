× Harlem Globetrotters – 3/1-3/2

What: Harlem Globetrotters

When: Friday, March 1st through Saturday, March 2nd (locations and times vary)

Where:

Friday, March 1st – Budweiser Event Center (Loveland), begins at 7p

Saturday, March 2nd – Pepsi Center (Denver), begins at 1p

Saturday, March 2nd – 1stBank Center (Broomfield), begins at 7:30p

The high-flying basketball icons that are the Harlem Globetrotters are coming to a venue near you! Thie weekend the Harlem Globetrotters will be coming to three front range locations to take on the Washington Generals. Join the Harlem Globetrotters on Saturday, March 2nd as they take on the Washington Generals with the help from FOX31 and Channel 2’s own Greg Nieto! That is right, our very own Greg Nieto has been invited to play for the Harlem Globetrotters in their quest to beat the Generals. Anyone looking for a fun-filled basketball game is invited to come out and enjoy the unforgettable experience.

For more info and to purchase tickets, click here.