Gun missing from mysterious bronze statue in downtown Denver parking lot

DENVER – A rifle has reportedly been stolen from downtown Denver. However, it’s not just any old rifle.

The replica firearm is made of bronze and was attached as part of a statue at 19 Street and Broadway. The statue itself is a replica of “The Mountain Man” by artist Frederic Remington.

“This piece in particular really speaks to Colorado and the West,” Justin Thomas, who parked nearby, told FOX31.

The statue is privately owned. In 2017, it was installed in a former handicap space at a pay-to-park lot.

“I’ve noticed it, but I’ve never paid too much attention to it because it’s usually really dark when I’m parking here,” Lauren Lombardi said.

Denver police say on Jan. 25 around 10 p.m., “unknown suspect(s) climbed onto [the] statue and took the rifle off the statue and fled."

“I heard there was a rifle stolen from a statue. I did not realize it was the statue that I park by every morning, which is crazy,” Lombardi said.

“That’s rotten. It makes me mad,” Thomas said. “Whether it’s somebody trying to play a joke or somebody with an agenda, it seems uncalled for.”

DPD says a detective has investigated and exhausted all leads to find the missing portion of statue. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.