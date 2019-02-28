Warm Thursday before heavy weekend snow, frigid temps

DENVER — Fog and reduced visibility will once again be an issue in some neighborhoods to start our Thursday.

Expect clearing conditions by lunchtime, with a mix of sun and clouds by this afternoon. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out, primarily along the foothills during the second half of the day as highs hit in the 50s.

Changes will start to move back into the region tonight, as periods of heavy snow will be possible in the high country.

Expect a dry start to the day on Friday in Denver and along the eastern plains, with building clouds through the day.

Highs will hit the upper 40s across the Denver metro area. Snow chances increase for the Front Range by the evening and overnight hours, as temperatures quickly drop into the teens.

Periods of very heavy snow will be possible throughout the weekend.

In Denver, expect the heaviest snow Saturday night into Sunday, where multiple inches of snow will be possible.

Temperatures will also drop significantly, with highs only in the teens and 20s throughout the weekend.

We’ll start to rebound on Monday as conditions start to dry out.

Highs will only make it into the 20s to start the week, building back into the 30s and 40s through the middle of the week under a mixture of sun and clouds.