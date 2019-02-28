Family searching for 48-year-old mother, grandmother missing for more than 2 weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Denver family is continuing to search for a mother and grandmother who has been missing for more than two weeks.

48-year-old Darlene Montoya was last seen by her family on Feb. 12.

The family told FOX31 that they are working with the Denver Police Department and posted a Facebook post that has been shared hundreds of times.

According to family, they believe she could be being held against her will. They added that she has posted once on her Facebook page since going missing, but the family believes someone was impersonating her.

If you have any information on Montoya's whereabouts you're asked to call Denver police.