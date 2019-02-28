× Ex-Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas to be released on personal recognizance bond

DENVER — Former Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas, who was taken into custody Wednesday related to a rollover crash earlier this month, will be released on a personal recognizance bond.

A judge made the ruling when Thomas made a court appearance on Thursday afternoon. Thomas was in a gray jumpsuit and was shackled for the hearing.

Thomas, who turned himself in, is facing charges of vehicular assault, reckless driving and not having proof of insurance. His next court date has not been set.

Thomas, 31, suffered minor injuries in the single-vehicle rollover crash in which he was driving.

It happened about 12:20 a.m. on Feb. 16 on Auraria Parkway near 12th Street when the Denver Police Department said Thomas lost control of the vehicle.

Police said Thomas was driving 70 mph in a 30 mph zone before the crash, according to a preliminary speed analysis.

The SUV went off the road and went airborne, flipping end-over-end after hitting a median. It came to a stop in a grassy median near Speer Boulevard.

Thomas and two passengers, a man and a woman, were taken to a hospital, police said. One of the passengers suffered serious bodily injuries.

In August 2012, Thomas faced a careless driving charge that was dismissed and he pleaded guilty to driving an unsafe vehicle in December 2012.

Thomas made four Pro Bowls and was part of the Super Bowl 50-winning team at the end of the 2015 season.

He was a first-round pick of the Broncos in 2010 and spent his career in Denver until he was traded to the Houston Texans last year. He was released by the Texans earlier this month.

He is the second-leading receiver in Broncos history with 9,055 yards and 60 touchdown catches.