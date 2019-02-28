Driver drives through barricades, crashes into hole where crews repair water main break

DENVER — A driver drove through barricades and crashed into a hole where crews were repairing a water main break on Thursday morning, Denver Water said.

It happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Cherry Street, near Colorado Boulevard. The westbound lanes of Martin Luther King Boulevard are closed in the area.

Denver Water told FOX31 that they had just repaired a water main break in the area when the driver drove around barricades, wouldn’t stop when they tried to warn the driver and ended up stuck in the hole.

The driver, who was not injured, told FOX31 that he can’t believe he did this and hopes people can “learn from his stupidity.”

Once the car is removed, crews will determine if additional work is needed.