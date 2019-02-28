× Former Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault following rollover crash

DENVER — Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was arrested and is in custody for vehicular assault related to a rollover crash earlier this month, Denver police confirmed to FOX31.

Thomas, 31, suffered minor injuries in the single-vehicle rollover crash in a vehicle he was driving earlier this month.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. on Feb. 16 on Auraria Parkway near 12th Street when he lost control of the vehicle, according to Denver police. It rolled and came to a stop in the grassy median near Speer Boulevard.

Thomas had two passengers, a man and a woman. All three were transported to a hospital, police said. One of the passengers suffered serious bodily injuries as a result of the crash.

Police said that Thomas was driving 70 mph in a 30 mph zone before the crash, according to a preliminary speed analysis.

Thomas has a driving history that includes a careless driving charge that was dismissed in August 2012 and he plead guilty to driving an unsafe vehicle a few months later in December 2012.

In Colorado, “vehicular assault” is defined as driving in a “reckless manner or driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs” and if your driving is the “proximate cause of a serious bodily injury to another person.”

The Broncos traded Thomas to the Houston Texans last year. He was released by the Texans earlier this month.

He is expected to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.

