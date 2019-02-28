Couple warns west Denver residents after puppy is stolen from backyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A west Denver couple has a warning for other residents because they believe their American bulldog puppy was stolen right out of their yard.

The puppy’s name is Frank. Laura Sorensen and Brian Laster recently adopted him. They say he was adorable, and had one green eye and one blue. They were so excited to raise him at their Sloan’s Lake home, but then something happened.

Sorensen says she was in their fenced-in backyard with Frank and their other dog when she had to go answer the front door for a worker.

“We turn around, and our gate is open and the puppy is gone,” she said.

“I think somebody was lying in wait,” Laster said.

The couple lives on a corner and passersby can see into their yard.

“It happened so fast, and it felt like I was being watched,” Laura said.

Sorensen and Laster sprang into action, searching their neighborhood, but not believing Frank could get out on his own.

The couple put up fliers all over the community and talked to dozens of businesses.

They filed a police report, posted on Facebook and Nextdoor offering a reward, but they still haven’t found Frank.

They hope someone will find him, and they want to make other residents aware.

If you know where Frank might be, contact the couple at: 720-402-5309. They are offering $500 for Frank's return.