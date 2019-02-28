Cool the fat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you miss your waistline? Wonder when that muffin top turned into a full tire? Stop obsessing over it and do something to get rid of it for good! You can lose inches around your waist, or anywhere you want, with the proven CoolSculpting technology.

MD Body and MedSpa has a great offer for Colorado's Best viewers: the first 15 people to call right now will get a free consultation, plus 25% off CoolSculpting!

MD Body and MedSpa is the #1 CoolSculpting provider in Colorado with more than 7,000 procedures performed. Call them right now at 303-466-0100 or find them online at MDBodyAndMedSpa.com. They have two locations: Westminster, Greenwood Village.

MD Body and MedSpa is hosting a FREE "Cool" talk Wednesday, March 6th, from 5-7pm at the Westminster location. Call and sign up now or email them at unfor@MdBodyandMedSpa.com.