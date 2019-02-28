All students, staff at Aurora school during fall semester to be tested for tuberculosis

AURORA, Colo. — All students and staff who were at Aurora Hills Middle School during the fall semester will need to get tested for tuberculosis, health officials said Thursday.

Officials began investigating a potential tuberculosis exposure at the school in January.

Denver Public Health is working with the Tri-County Health Department, Aurora Public Schools and the middle school to test people who were potentially exposed during the fall semester.

Tests from January did not show anyone getting infected. But repeat testing last week of the same people who were exposed show some were infected, but none got sick, officials said.

Because of the new results, testing has been expanded to include all students and staff who were at the school in the fall semester. Testing for the expanded group will begin Monday.

No one has been found to have gotten sick from tuberculosis so there is no ongoing risk for exposure, officials said.