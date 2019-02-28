A Line to stop sounding horns at 9 of 11 crossings starting Friday

DENVER — RTD A Line trains will no longer routinely sound their horns at nine of the line’s 11 crossings starting Friday. The “quiet zones” also apply to freight trains.

The nine new quiet zones are at the following crossings:

York/Josephine streets

Clayton Street

Steele Street

Dahlia Street

Holly Street

Monaco Street

Quebec Street

Ulster Street

Havana Street

The Federal Railroad Administration approved the waiver that allows conductors to not routinely sound their horns at the nine crossings. The waiver was the result of a collaboration between RTD, Denver Transit Partners, the city of Denver and the FRA.

“Arriving at this significant day reflects thoughtful, diligent work by RTD and all of our partners,” said RTD general manager and CEO David Genova in a press release. “We remain appreciative of the public’s support and remind them to be our partners in safety and always exercise awareness and caution around trains.”

The FRA reserves the right to cancel any quiet zone areas on the 23-mile route for safety concerns. Train operators are required by federal regulations to sound the horns if maintenance workers are on the tracks or if an unsafe situation arises. The gates and lights will continue their role to warn drivers and pedestrians of approaching trains.

“This is the day residents along RTD’s A Line have been looking forward to,” Mayor Michael Hancock said. “Our city crews are uncovering the signs, and the quiet zones will be in effect tomorrow. We know everyone who lives, works and plays near the commuter rail line will celebrate this important milestone and enjoy an even better quality of life thanks to the added noise reduction.”

According to RTD, they are working alongside the city of Aurora and the FRA to complete the process and implement quiet zones for the University of Colorado A Line’s two other crossings.