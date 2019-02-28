× A Cure for those Dry Lips

Denver – Are you battling with dry, cracked or chapped lips? Colorado’s dry climate can be hard on our skin, especially for our lips. Licensed Esthetician Catie Wiggy shows us how to make our own natural lip scrub and lip balm.

Here’s the recipe if you want to make it yourself.

DIY Coconut Sugar Lip Scrub

1/8 cup Organic Table Sugar

1 TBSP Organic Coconut Oil softened

1 TBSP Organic Manuka Honey

2 drops of Organic Argan Oil

Mix all ingredients together and once completely mixed slather over the lips to gently exfoliate and hydrate. Make sure and always apply a good lip balm immediately after exfoliating since your lips will be more susceptible to receiving hydration.

Vegan Moisture Rich Lip Balm

1/8 cup Organic Carnauba Wax

1/8 cup Organic Coconut Oil

¼ cup Organic Hemp Seed Oil

drops of spearmint oil or preferred essential oil

Directions –

Use a double boiler, or place a heat safe measuring glass filled with almost boiling water and stir together Organic Carnauba Wax and Organic Coconut Oil until ingredients have melted. Remove from heat and add Organic Hemp Seed Oil and essential oils Pour mixture into jars or silicon molds and refrigerate 2+ hours