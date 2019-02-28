4 more Greeley schools to close Friday due to norovirus outbreak

GREELEY, Colo. — A total of five Greeley schools will be closed Friday due to a norovirus outbreak in the area. The four closures announced Thursday follow the closure of Franklin Middle School Wednesday. All of the schools are part of the Greeley-Evans School District 6.

In addition to Franklin, the schools closed Friday are:

Scott Elementary School

Madison Elementary School

Jefferson Junior High School

Transitions Program at the former Cameron Elementary School

After-school activities were canceled for both Thursday and Friday at the schools.

“A larger-than-usual number of sick students at each of these schools were reported [Thursday]. The Weld County Health Department has consulted with District 6 during this outbreak at various schools,” the school district said via Facebook.

All of the closed Greeley schools are set to reopen Monday.

The school district reports that the incubation period for the norovirus is up to 48 hours, meaning people can carry and spread the virus for two days before showing symptoms.

Cleaning crews will work through the weekend to disinfect every surface in the schools, the school district said.