Western Slope town cuts off water to some after supply drops

PAONIA, Colo. — A town in western Colorado cut off water to about a third of its users after officials discovered two major leaks that diminished the supply.

Paonia Town Administrator Ken Knight tells The Daily Sentinel that the water service disruption could last up to 48 hours.

The town halted service to 27 water companies Tuesday, but it’s continuing service to downtown businesses, school facilities and an urgent care center and nursing home.

The town’s water system serves about 1,800 people.

The National Park Service and Delta County are providing trucks to supply residents with drinking and raw water. The town is also providing bottled water.

Knight says the springs that feed the town’s water supply did not recharge following the low snowpack and lack of rain last year.

Paonia is on Highway 133 along the north fork of the Gunnison River between Delta and Carbondale.